Samsung introduces made in India OLED TVs at Rs 169,990 onwards: Details



“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday introduced made in India OLED TVs in the country. The Samsung OLED TV range consists of two series, the S95C and the S90C. Both series come in 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch starting from INR 169,990. The OLED TV range is available online on Samsung website and offline at select retail stores across India. The range of OLED TVs come with two-year manufacturer warranty.

Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C: Features and specifications

The OLED TVs are powered by Samsung Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which supports content upscaling through AI-based algorithms and HDR OLED+ tech for evolved visual experience. The OLED TVs are the world’s first in OLED segment validated by PANTONE for colour accuracy, according to the company. The Samsung OLED TV range supports wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+, enabling sound following the object on screen. The Samsung OLED TV range comes with the SolarCell Remote that has minimalistic keys. The remote is completely battery-free and can be charged with indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from various home devices such as Wi-Fi routers.



The new range comes with a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light and sound. You can connect and control all surrounding smart devices with the help of your TV. For gamers, the OLED TVs are equipped with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for enhanced visuals and fast speeds for high-velocity gaming. It also virtually omits input lags and motion blur delivering up to 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is a host of other gaming features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, and more.