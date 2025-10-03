Friday, October 03, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTA Online brings Halloween 2025 events with 'Slasher mode': What's new

GTA Online brings Halloween 2025 events with 'Slasher mode': What's new

Rockstar Games' Halloween 2025 update brings Slasher, Beast vs. Slasher, zombie survival challenges, and more to GTA Online

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Rockstar Games has kicked off its Halloween 2025 theme in GTA Online, running throughout October. The update introduces a new Slasher mode aboard the Ramius submarine, returns popular Halloween Adversary Modes, and features limited-time zombie survival events on Cayo Perico and Ludendorff Cemetery. Players can also unlock Halloween-themed masks, vehicles, and other rewards via weekly challenges. Here are the details of what’s arriving in GTA Online with this update.

GTA Online Halloween 2025 update: What’s new

Slasher Modes

  • Ramius Submarine Slasher:
    • Players start with a stalker armed with a Shotgun; the hunted use Flashlights to navigate.
    • After three minutes, hunted players receive Shotguns, and the stalker role rotates.
    • Featured from October 16–22 with 2X GTA$ (in-game currency) and RP (Reputation Points) rewards.
  • Returning modes:
    • Beast vs. Slasher (October 2–8)
    • Judgement Day (October 9–15)
    • Condemned (October 23–29)
    • Slasher repeats (October 30–November 5)
    • All modes include double rewards, stacking up to 4X for GTA Plus Members.
 

Zombie survival events

  • Cayo Perico Survival: Returns October 2–8 with 2X GTA$ and RP.
  • Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Returns October 23–November 5 with triple rewards.
  • Features waves of zombies, including juggernauts, armoured conquistadors, splitters, possessed animals, and zombie DJs.
  • Players can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to custom creations using the Survival Creator tool.

Rewards, masks, and vehicles

  • Free Halloween Masks and discounted spooky vehicles, including:
    • LCC Sanctus (Motorcycle), Albany Lurcher (Muscle)
    • Albany Franken Stange (Sports Classic), Chariot Romero Hearse (Sedan)
  • Vinewood Undead Collection: Available through weekly challenges starting October 2. Rewards include:
    • Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger
  • Weekly Challenges provide GTA$ bonuses and collectible Halloween Masks:
    • October 2–8: Survive 2 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Brown Vintage Zombie Mask
    • October 9–15: Complete 3 Taxi Fares for GTA$200,000 + Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask
    • October 16–22: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask
    • October 23–29: Survive 4 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Gray Jumping Spider Mask
    • October 30–November 5: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Gray Hooded Skull Mask

Community series and other events

  • Weekly community-created Jobs include themed Deathmatches, haunted racetracks, and large-scale courses.
  • UFO sightings and Ghosts Exposed investigations appear throughout Los Santos.
  • Collect Jack O’Lanterns all month to earn bonus GTA$.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

