Business Standard
Hitting snooze button: Rest assured, sleep economy is taking off

From AI-enabled mattresses and pillow menus to sleep therapists, restful nights are big business

artificial intelligence sleep solutions, AI mattress, AI bed
Representational Image

Vishal MenonPeerzada AbrarDeepak PatelAkshara Srivastava New Delhi/Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 11:02 PM IST
Earlier this month, during an interaction with athletes bound for the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to sleep. “Good sleep is very important for sports, or any other field… don’t compromise on sleep,” he advised.

Sleep – or the lack of it, given the unhealthy screen time and the on-the-go lives – has fuelled an economy around it. This sleep economy encompasses a wide range of products and services, from sleep doctors and specialised pillows to artificial intelligence (AI)-equipped gadgets. 

Among the team of doctors accompanying the athletes to Paris is a sleep therapist

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

