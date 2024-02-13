HMD Global to debut two smartphones powered by Unisoc chips: Details here

HMD Global , makers of Nokia-branded mobile phones, is set to inaugurate its own smartphone line. The Finnish mobile phone maker is reportedly working on two smartphones, which would be called HMD Global Legend and HMD Global Legend Pro – according to a news report on 91mobiles.

The report states that both smartphones have appeared in a listing on the performance benchmarking platform Geekbench, revealing key specification details. As per the listing, both smartphones would be powered by an octa-core chipset, paired with Mali G57 graphic processing unit (GPU). This chip is expected to be the Unisoc T606, which has been part of select Nokia-branded smartphones.

The Geekbench score suggests that the HMD Global Legend could feature 4GB RAM, while the Legend Pro model could offer 8GB RAM. The listing also revealed that both the smartphones could offer the latest Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box.

HMD Global has not revealed any details about the upcoming smartphones. However, its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) has been posting teaser images for an upcoming smartphone in Blue, Green and Pink colours.

In one of the recent posts on X, HMD previewed an upcoming device in pink colour, featuring a flat frame design with contoured edges and a flat screen housing a selfie camera in punch hole design. The teaser image comes with a caption that reads, “We're shaking things up with a new look!”

HMD could be launching as many as three devices in its first batch, 91mobiles reported. The company previously announced that it would be hosting an event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is likely that the upcoming devices under the new brand name could be unveiled during the event.