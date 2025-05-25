How Ashok Leyland uses tech to ease life for drivers, fleet operators

A commercial vehicle manufacturer messages a truck driver to change gears or alerts fleet owners about excessive clutch usage. Ashok Leyland is using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other technologies to do that and make vehicles “smart” and safer.

At present, the 75-year-old company has more than 170,000 connected medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) nationwide. It processes more than 40,000 transactions per second and analyses over 6 million data points to deliver actionable insights and value to customers. The company said it has embedded intelligence in every layer of its value chain, marked by predictive maintenance, AI-powered