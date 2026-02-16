India AI Impact Summit is 'Maha Kumbh' for AI, says Jitin Prasada

India is hosting the "Maha Kumbh" of artificial intelligence, with world leaders, startups, innovators and researchers gathering here for the five-day AI Impact Summit, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said the outcomes of the summit are being deeply watched not only in India but across the world.

"The world is converging and it is truly historic, and it's a big feat and a feather in India's trajectory that we are hosting this truly international impact summit with so much of participation, from state heads to tech leaders to industry," he said.

He added that startups, innovators, and researchers, too, have gathered here for the summit.

"So this, I can say, is truly like the Kumbh in Prayagraj. This is the Maha Kumbh for AI, which India is hosting," Prasada said.

The event, scheduled from February 16-20, is drawing delegates from a number of countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations.

It marks the 4th AI Summit after summits in the UK, South Korea, and France.

Global tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman and leaders of about 20 countries, including Brazil and France, are among those from about 100 countries expected to attend the summit.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the world's largest and most sacred Hindu pilgrimage, held once every 12 years in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) drawing millions of devotees from across the country and abroad. The last Maha Kumbh was held in 2025.