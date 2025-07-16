India becomes key market for MongoDB as global growth plans accelerate

India is central to MongoDB’s global growth plans, and the company's market growth in the geography is better compared to other countries where the database service provider operates, Sachin Chawla, the vice-president for India & ASEAN at the company, said.

The global database service provider, which reported a global revenue of $549 million during the January-March 2026 period, up 22 per cent year-on-year, has augmented its India presence with a new engineering team that will sit out of Gurugram, Chawla said, adding that the current employee strength in the country was around 700.

MongoDB has also seen a shift in