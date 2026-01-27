India-EU trade deal to back innovation hubs, startups and emerging tech
India and the EU adopt a Joint Strategic Agenda to deepen cooperation on technology, innovation and startups, spanning AI, semiconductors and clean tech
BS Reporter Bengaluru
India and the European Union have endorsed a Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda to deepen cooperation on technology, innovation and startups. Approved at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, the framework aims to better coordinate collaboration to deliver concrete, mutually beneficial outcomes for both partners, with implications extending beyond their borders.