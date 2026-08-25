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Home / Technology / Tech News / India gets its first indigenous diving equipment brand

India gets its first indigenous diving equipment brand

Planet Scuba India has launched iNDiC, an indigenous diving equipment brand spanning underwater systems, electronics and marine mobility for defence and global markets

R Indu Shekar , director, defence bio-engineering laboratory, a unit of DRDO, launching Indic Matsya, diver propulsion vehicle with Madhava Reddy, managing director, and chief technology officer, Syed Mohammed Danish

R Indu Shekar, director, defence bio-engineering laboratory, a unit of DRDO, launching Indic Matsya, diver propulsion vehicle with Madhava Reddy, managing director, and chief technology officer, Syed Mohammed Danish

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

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In a push for indigenous production, Planet Scuba India announced the launch of iNDiC, India’s first diving equipment brand on Tuesday. From marine mobility systems and underwater electronics to diving systems, the development and manufacturing will be in India.
 
Planet Scuba India, which has been associated with military and professional diving in India for nearly two decades, combines international technology with Indian engineering, manufacturing, and operational expertise. INDiC is tailor-made for most demanding underwater environments -- from the high-altitude lakes of the Himalayas to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean.
 
Madhava Reddy, founder and managing director, Planet Scuba India, says India was the only global power that did not have its own established diving equipment manufacturing ecosystem. “With iNDiC, we are changing that.  Today, we have all the skills and capabilities to design, engineer, and manufacture underwater equipment within the country,” he says.
 
 
iNDiC already has different technologies in place at various stages of testing. These include the PranKosh, the open-circuit diving system, Meen CR, the combat rebreather, SagarCom, the wireless underwater communication system, Garuda, the helicopter emergency breathing system, and Matsya the dive propulsion vehicle.
 
iNDiC was launched by R. Indu Shekar, director, defence bioengineering and electromedical laboratory (DEBEL), the unit of DRDO concerned with breathing and life support systems. 
 
Maj Gen Tejinder Jaggi (Retd), chairperson of Planet Scuba India said that a vital gap had been bridged in the defence supply ecosystem. "iNDiC’s indigenous programme now extends across open-circuit diving systems, combat rebreathers, dive propulsion vehicles and other underwater technologies,” he says adding that the platform was proud to supply the Indian Armed Forces with high-precision Swadeshi underwater technology.
 
iNDic also enters a market which was largely dominated by the international manufacturers. While it was initially shaped aroud the operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, it is now being designed from the outset for a wider international audience.
 

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:03 PM IST