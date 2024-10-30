Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / India's gaming industry steps up profile with homemade 'AAA' products

India's gaming industry steps up profile with homemade 'AAA' products

Two such games launched in October alone as the industry tackles 28 per cent GST

Gaming
Premium

Aryaman Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian game developers have started creating their own big-budget titles, innovating at a time when the real-money gaming sector in the country is reeling from the government imposing a Goods and Service Tax (GST) of 28 per cent.
 
October saw the launch of two made in India AAA games, ‘Indus Battle Royale’ and ‘Rage Effect: Mobile’. Before that, there were no such high-profile and homemade products.
 
The ‘AAA’ classification signifies high-budget, high-profile games typically distributed and produced by large publishers. Popular AAA games include Minecraft, GTA 5, Call of Duty and Fortnite.
 
Game developer Goldon Studios launched Rage Effect: Mobile,
Topics : gaming industry Gaming Gaming Industry India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon