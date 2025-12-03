Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India should target chips, visual AI, not classic LLMs: Soumitra Dutta

India should target chips, visual AI, not classic LLMs: Soumitra Dutta

Portulans Institute founder Soumitra Dutta says Big Tech data centres can help, but India's AI push needs chips, data, energy, and higher R&D spend

Soumitra Dutta
premium

Soumitra Dutta

Shine Jacob Vishakhapatnam
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Soumitra Dutta, the founder of Washington-based Portulans Institute which is focussed on research and outreach on technology, is considered a leading global voice on artificial intelligence (AI). The former dean of the Said Business School at the University of Oxford talks to Shine Jacob about the future of AI in India, large language models (LLM), the data centre revolution, and the changes that public and private sectors need to take to boost the AI ecosystem.
 
Edited excerpts:
 
Google is investing $15 billion for its largest AI data centre outside the US in Visakhapatnam. Will such investments help in boosting India's
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News Oxford University
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon