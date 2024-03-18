Sensex (    %)
                             
Indus Appstore crosses one million installations within a month: PhonePe

PhonePe said it has partnered with Nokia and LAVA, and is in advanced talks with several other smartphone manufacturers, targeting pre-installation on over 250 million devices by the end of this year

Indus Appstore, an Android-based mobile app store (Photo: Phonepe website)

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore for Android devices has crossed over 1 million installations within a month of launch, the company announced on March 18. The company stated that 45 per cent of the home-grown app store users hail from Tier 2 cities, indicating the broad appeal of the Indus app store beyond major metro cities. This has been aided by the availability of the Appstore in multiple Indian languages including  Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, and others. 
"This remarkable achievement is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and hard work. We will continue innovating and improving our app store experience to ensure that we remain at the forefront of delivering a superior product experience for both developers and consumers. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the future of app discovery in India,” said Akash Dongre, Co-founder and CPO of Indus Appstore.
The company said that it is planning to bring new updates every 10 days, with new features that are currently under development. Some of these features include video-led app discovery and voice search. For app developers, the company is planning enhanced merchandising tools and video based app promotion opportunities. 
Phone said the Indus Appstore has already partnered with OEM makers such as Nokia and LAVA, and said that it is in advanced discussions with several other major smartphone manufacturers. The company said that it is targeting pre-installation on 250-300 million devices by the end of this year, and partnership with smartphone makers will play a crucial role in achieving this target.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

