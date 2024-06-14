iOS 18 dev beta introduces Live Voicemail with text transcription in India

With iOS 18, Apple could extend its Live Voicemail feature with text transcription to more regions, including India. This feature, initially introduced with iOS 17, allows users to divert voice calls to voicemail within the iPhone's Phone app. The "Live" aspect of the feature pertains to real-time message transcription, which appears on the display. Previously available only in the United States and Canada, Live Voicemail can now be experienced in the iOS 18 developer beta in India.

When Live Voicemail is enabled, the iPhone answers an incoming call and prompts the caller to leave a voicemail. On the receiver's end, the feature displays the ongoing voicemail recording alongside real-time text transcription. The receiver has the option to answer the call while the voicemail is being recorded. This feature is also compatible with the “Silence Unknown Callers” option; in such cases, calls from unknown numbers are directly routed to Live Voicemail without ringing.

Missed voicemails appear in a list of messages within the Phone app. The user can replay or delete these voicemails without listening to them. Currently, the feature operates exclusively in English, but it supports voicemails even if the caller is not using an iPhone.

How to enable Live Voicemail

To enable the Live Voicemail feature on an iPhone, follow these steps: