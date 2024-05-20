Like iPad Pro, Apple to bring ultra-thin iPhone with new design in 2025

US-based technology giant Apple could discontinue the iPhone’s Plus model from next year and replace it with a higher-end model with a complete redesign and slimmer chassis. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The Information, Apple is working on a “iPhone Slim” variant for 2025, which will bring a major design change to the iPhone line after the iPhone X.

The iPhone X series was launched in 2017 and brought a major overhaul to the lineup. The iPhone X removed the home button and introduced FaceID and OLED displays with thinner bezels to the iPhones.

As per the report, the iPhone Slim would feature a screen size between the 6.1-inch of the vanilla iPhone and 6.69-inch of the Pro Max variants while featuring a smaller dynamic island size. The smartphone would feature an aluminium chassis with a centrally aligned rear camera module.

The report also stated that the redesigned iPhone model would be “significantly thinner” than the current generation models and would likely replace the iPhone Plus model, which is expected to be discontinued after the iPhone 16 model in 2024. However, there are chances that this iPhone model would be priced higher than the Pro Max model.

The report stated that the final design for a revamped iPhone has not been cleared yet as the company is still testing different designs for the model. There are also chances that this iPhone model would be named “iPhone Ultra”.

In related news, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a post on Medium, said that Apple will be using a stainless steel battery case for the first time in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to the analyst, stainless steel is not as effective as aluminium in dissipating heat which Apple currently uses. However, it provides more rigidity to the overall structure of the device and offers better protection for the battery. Kuo also said that with the new battery enclosure design, Apple will make it easier to remove the battery making the new iPhone comply with the new rules in the European Union regarding repairability of smartphones.