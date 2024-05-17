Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microsoft plans to release next 'Call of Duty' version on Game Pass: Report

The plans are expected to be announced at the company's annual Xbox showcase next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter

Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of the "Call of Duty" videogame to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of only selling it A la carte, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The plans are expected to be announced at the company's annual Xbox showcase next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
The first-person shooter video game developed by Activision Blizzard is one of the most successful entertainment properties ever and has generated more than $30 billion in lifetime revenue, according to data platform Statista.
 
Activision has long released new editions of the game annually, selling about 25 million copies on average, for around $70 each in recent years, according to the WSJ report.
 
Microsoft manages a subscription service called Game Pass, which offers access to games from Xbox and other developers for a fee.
 
The company completed its $69-billion acquisition of Activision late last year.
Topics : Microsoft gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon