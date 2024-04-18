Maestro: Amazon Music tests AI-generated playlist feature on Android, iOS

US-based e-commerce platform Amazon’s music streaming service, Amazon Music, has announced Maestro – an AI-powered feature to generate playlists based on prompts. Currently in beta and exclusive to a limited subset of consumers in the US only, the feature is available across free, Prime, and Unlimited plans on both Android and iOS.

Amazon Music said its AI playlist generator, Maestro, can create playlists from a prompt, which could be in the form of text, emojis, emotions, activities, and sounds. The generated playlist can be saved and shared with friends back and forth.

Prime members and ad-supported customers can listen to a 30-second preview of the playlist before saving it, but the Unlimited tier subscribers can listen to the playlist instantly.

According to Amazon Music, Maestro is a work in progress and it may not always get things right in the first attempt. The platform will block offensive language and inappropriate prompts, said Amazon Music in a statement.

How to use Amazon Music Maestro to generate playlists

Download the latest version of the Amazon Music mobile app

Beta members will see Maestro either on the Amazon Music home screen or when they tap the plus sign where they usually create a new playlist

Speak or type the playlist idea and tap "Let's go!" to generate the playlist

Once done, you can save and share the generated playlist with others

Recently, Spotify announced testing a similar AI-generated playlist feature. On the Swedish music streaming platform, playlists can be created using prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades.