Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta rolls out tool for Facebook creators to defend content from mimics

Meta rolls out tool for Facebook creators to defend content from mimics

Meta introduces new tools to curb reposted content by detecting copied Reels, reducing duplicate posts and limiting visibility for accounts sharing unoriginal work

Content protection features on Facebook

Content protection features on Facebook (Source: Meta)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is introducing a new way for Facebook creators to protect their Reels from being copied or misused across its platforms. The company has launched Facebook content protection that can detect when a creator’s original Reels are being reused without permission. Once flagged, creators can choose to block visibility of the copied Reel across Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, they can monitor how the content is performing on other accounts or add attribution links so viewers can trace it back to the original creator.

What is unoriginal content?

According to Meta, unoriginal content refers to posts that repeatedly reuse or recycle another creator’s work without giving them credit, essentially benefiting from someone else’s effort. Meta said it has no issue with creators who re-share posts while adding value, whether through commentary, reactions or their own creative twist. What it aims to reduce is the constant reposting of someone else’s videos, photos or text without permission or any meaningful changes.   
 

Meta’s content protection: What is it

This update follows Meta’s broader effort to highlight authentic creators and reduce low-quality, repetitive posts that often fill users’ Feeds. The company said that these steps are part of a long-term plan to make the Feed more relevant and give genuine creators a fair chance to be discovered.
 
The plan involves reducing unoriginal content — posts that repeatedly reuse someone else’s videos, photos or text without acknowledgment. Meta noted that it supports creators who remix content through reactions, commentary or creative edits. But it aims to curb direct reposting that does not offer credit or meaningful changes.

Also Read

Social media

Meta, ByteDance, Google, Snap to face trial over youth addiction claims

Reddit

Australia expands under-16 social media ban to include Reddit: Key details

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta set to raise $25 bn in its biggest-ever bond sale to fund AI expansion

artificial intelligence, AI,

Reliance, Meta announce AI joint venture in India, to invest ₹855 crore

tiktok

European Union accuses Meta, TikTok of breaching transparency rules

 
As part of this, accounts that routinely share duplicated content may temporarily lose access to monetisation. They will also see lower reach across all the content they upload. Meta’s systems will also downgrade the distribution of duplicate videos, while the company said that it is testing new ways to automatically link viewers to the original post. 
 
These guidelines will roll out gradually over the coming months. For creators who want to understand why their content is not reaching audiences, Meta has added post-level insights to the professional dashboard. This tool highlights distribution issues and shows whether an account is at risk of recommendation or monetisation penalties. Meta said these updates are part of its ongoing effort to support and elevate genuine creators on Facebook.
 

More From This Section

Google WeatherNext 2 AI model

WeatherNext 2: Google adds AI weather forecasts to Gemini, Search, Pixels

Yann LeCun

Is Big Tech betting wrong? Meta's AI pioneer says LLM boom is a dead end

Apple N1 chip on iPhone 17 series

Apple N1 in iPhone 17 series beats most Android flagships in Wi-Fi: Ookla

Microsoft 365

Microsoft offers 365 Personal with Copilot AI for free to students in India

OPPO Find X9 series

OPPO Find X9 series India launch on Nov 18: Where to watch, what to expect

Topics : Tech News Facebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon