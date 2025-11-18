Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Is Big Tech betting wrong? Meta's AI pioneer says LLM boom is a dead end

Is Big Tech betting wrong? Meta's AI pioneer says LLM boom is a dead end

Meta's AI veteran Yann LeCun says tech giants are pouring billions into LLMs but warns they won't lead to human-level intelligence

Yann LeCun

Yann LeCun (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The world’s biggest technology companies are investing enormous sums into artificial intelligence, especially into "large language models" (LLMs), the systems behind ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Meta’s Llama.
 
But one of the field’s most influential voices believes this approach is flawed. Yann LeCun, who until recently led Meta’s AI efforts, publicly questioned the global rush toward LLMs during an event in Brooklyn on Sunday evening. "LLMs are great, they're useful, we should invest in them — a lot of people are going to use them," he said as quoted by Business Insider. "They are not a path to human-level intelligence. They're just not."
 
 
LeCun argued that the industry’s obsession with these systems is crowding out other promising directions. "Right now, they are sucking the air out of the room anywhere they go, and so there's basically no resources [left] for anything else. And so for the next revolution, we need to take a step back and figure out what's missing from the current approaches."   
 

A long-standing critic of LLM-centric AI

 
LeCun’s critique is not new. For years, he has said that true breakthroughs will not come from models trained mainly on internet text. Instead, he believes the future lies in "world models", AI systems built on visual understanding and real-world interactions.

Also Read

Vikram Bajaj

Who is Vikram Bajaj, the MIT-trained scientist steering Bezos' AI Project?

Amazon

Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

India could be the beneficiary of anti-AI rotation trade: CLSA's Redman

Infosys

Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to accelerate enterprise transformation

Infosys

Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

 
LeCun’s future at Meta has been debated for months, especially since last spring, when the company began pouring billions into hiring top LLM researchers. That shift signalled a clear move away from his preferred strategy, the news report said.
 
Reports last week suggested that LeCun may soon leave to launch his own AI startup. He did not address those reports directly on Sunday at Pioneer Works, a cultural and tech venue filled with both nostalgic Gen Xers and TikTok-era Gen Z attendees.
 
LeCun’s remarks also reflect a larger truth: what seems certain in technology today can quickly be overturned tomorrow. He was once one of the field’s most respected voices, the reason Zuckerberg hired him in 2013. But the momentum in AI has shifted dramatically toward LLMs, especially after the launch of ChatGPT. That success triggered an enormous global race to build bigger models, infrastructure and research teams, Business Insider reported.
 

More From This Section

Apple N1 chip on iPhone 17 series

Apple N1 in iPhone 17 series beats most Android flagships in Wi-Fi: Ookla

Microsoft 365

Microsoft offers 365 Personal with Copilot AI for free to students in India

OPPO Find X9 series

OPPO Find X9 series India launch on Nov 18: Where to watch, what to expect

Plan trip with AI Mode

Google boosts AI Mode with travel tools, AI agent for bookings: What's new

Apple

Apple to open iPhone side button access to Gemini, Alexa in this country

Topics : artifical intelligence ChatGPT AI start-up BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon