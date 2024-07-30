Meta to let users to create custom AI characters through AI Studio

Meta Platforms on Monday said it will roll out a new tool called AI Studio that will allow users to create, share and design personalized AI chatbots.



The AI Studio will allow users to create customized AI characters and also allow Instagram creators to use the AI characters "as an extension of themselves" that can handle common DM questions and story replies, Meta said.



Users can share their AI characters on the social media giant's various platforms.



The new tool is built with Meta's Llama 3.1, the biggest version of its mostly free artificial intelligence models released last week, which is available in multiple languages and has performance metrics that compete with paid models from rivals like OpenAI.

