Tech wrap Jul 29: Redmi Pad Pro, Apple Intelligence, Vivo V40 series, more

Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G tablets in India

Xiaomi on July 29 launched in India the Redmi Pad Pro and Redmi Pad SE tablets. While the former is offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, the latter is a 4G model powered by MediaTek processor. Alongside the tablets, the Chinese smartphone maker introduced accessories to go with both the tablets – Redmi Smart Pen, Keyboard, and Cover for the Redmi Pad Pro, and Cover for the Pad SE 4G. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iOS 18's next developer beta to feature Apple Intelligence features: Report

Apple Intelligence features will debut with iOS 18.1, which is expected to roll out in October. It essentially means the next-generation iPhones will launch without the much anticipated artificial intelligence-powered features. However, some of the upcoming Apple Intelligence features will be available to developers for testing as soon as next week with iOS 18’s next developer beta version, reported Bloomberg. According to the report, features such as Image Playground and Genmoji are expected to arrive first whereas features like the new Siri and chatGPT integration will be delayed till next Spring.

China’s Xiaomi on July 29 introduced the Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda design limited edition in India. The limited edition model boasts dual-texture design in three colours – Panda White, Hot Pink and Aqua Blue. All three colour variants feature vegan leather and black mirror finish on the back cover in a dual-texture design. Xiaomi said the Panda White model boasts a contrasting black mirror and pure white leather, while the Hot Pink edition “makes a bold statement”. For the Aqua Blue colour variant, Xiaomi said it is inspired by the Xiaomi SU7 EV, which it recently showcased in India.

Vivo has scheduled the India launch of Vivo V40 series smartphones for August 7. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch two models in the V40 series with Zeiss optics anticipated in the top-end model, likely to be called the Vivo V40 Pro. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13. Ahead of the launch, details about the upcoming devices in the series have started making rounds on the internet. It is anticipated that the upcoming series of smartphones will arrive with next-generation mobile artificial intelligence (AI) features, particularly related to imagine.

Microsoft is exploring deeper integration of Android devices into its Windows operating system for PCs. The US-based software giant has rolled out a new update to users enrolled in the Windows Insider Program, offering access to connected Android devices in the File Explorer section on Windows. The new feature will allow Android users to access, modify, and transfer data using Windows PC.

OnePlus recently launched the Nord Buds 3 Pro in India, aiming to democratise premium features. The wireless earbuds from China’s smartphone brand boast active noise cancelling (ANC), dynamic audio drivers, and multipoint connectivity. For audio, the drivers are enhanced by its “BassWave 2.0” technology, which it said enhances low-frequency for a rich audio experience.

OPPO on July 29 launched the K12x 5G smartphone in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO. In addition, OPPO confirmed that the smartphone has 360-degree damage-proof armour body and twice-reinforced Panda Glass display protection.

Apple Inc.’s upcoming artificial intelligence features will arrive later than anticipated, missing the initial launch of its upcoming iPhone and iPad software overhauls but giving the company more time to fix bugs.

Global software giant SAP has decided to appoint two leaders from SAP Labs India to critical global artificial intelligence (AI) roles, a move which underscores the country’s growing importance in the firm’s technology framework, and goes in line with its plan to double the AI talent base here by this year's end.

PwC India has announced a partnership with Microsoft India to spruce up incident response and recovery capabilities.