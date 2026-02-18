Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta warns India's three-hour takedown rule may trigger wrongful removals

Meta warns India's three-hour takedown rule may trigger wrongful removals

Meta's Rob Sherman says India's new rule requiring takedowns within three hours may lead to inadvertent removal of genuine content as companies struggle to verify requests

Meta

Sherman said the company is in constant conversation with the government and is trying to highlight the challenges that companies are likely to face | (Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a challenge for companies like Meta in implementing the reduced three-hour timeline for taking down a particular content, Rob Sherman, vice president of policy and deputy chief privacy officer at Meta, said on Wednesday. He said there is the possibility of genuine content and accounts being taken down accidentally along with the content that is asked to be pulled off either due to a court order or the order of a designated government official.
 
“Whenever we get a request from the government to look into a piece of content, we have it investigated and validate it ourselves. That is just something that takes time. It is often not possible to turn around in three hours,” Sherman said at a media roundtable on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit.
 
 
Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, under which it mandated that social media and internet intermediaries must now remove flagged content within three hours, instead of the 36-hour window allowed until now. The new rules come into effect from Friday.
 
Though executives from social media intermediaries and legal experts said that there was no formal consultation by the government before the new amendments were notified, senior government officials claimed the changes were made following feedback from stakeholders, who had said that the 36-hour timeline was too much to contain the virality of sensitive content.
 
Meta, Sherman said, is in constant conversation with the government, and is trying to highlight the challenges that companies are likely to face. He added that Meta had a “pretty mature programme” to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act’s rules and guidelines.

Also Read

AI Impact summit 2026

AI can transform trade by curbing fraud and aiding governance: DGFT

India AI Summit

Global coordination, clear standards key as AI scales: Experts at AI Summit

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg set to testify in watershed social media trial

Narendra Modi

PM Modi makes a pitch for democratisation of artificial intelligence

Vinod Khosla

People may not need jobs by 2050 as AI advances, says Vinod Khosla

 
“Typically, when new privacy rules get adopted, the timeline is about two years. The Indian government has significantly shortened the timeline. We are still in the process of looking at what it would mean,” Sherman said.
 
The DPDP Rules, notified in November last year, operationalised India’s first comprehensive digital privacy law, which had been under discussion in various forms for more than a decade.
 
In November, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the government was in talks with industry stakeholders to compress the compliance timeline under the DPDP Act from 18 months to 12 months.
 
“We are in touch with the industry to further compress time required for compliance because... exactly the same argument we have given to the industry that you already have a compliance framework which is existing in other geographies... why can't you replicate...,” Vaishnaw had then said.

More From This Section

Magan Naidoo, chief data officer of the United Nations World Food Programme

AI is an accelerator, not replacement for humans: WFP's Magan Naidoo

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

AI Impact Summit Day 3 spotlights global partnerships, infra scale-ups

Sarvam AI

AI startup Sarvam launches two made-in-India large language models

AI startup funding

AI startups look to forge partnerships, collaborations to boost growth

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai

Google unveils new subsea cables to strengthen AI links between India, US

Topics : Metaverse information technology Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance