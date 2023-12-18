Moto Days: Motorola reduces Razr 40 foldable smartphones price by Rs 10,000

Lenovo ’s smartphone brand Motorola on December 18 announced that it has reduced the prices of its flagship foldable smartphones in the Razr 40 series by Rs 10,000. Additionally, the smartphone brand announced Moto Days sale in which it is offering a flat discount of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 on the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40. Both these offers bring the effective cost of the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 down to Rs 72,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. In retrospect, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were originally launched at Rs 89,999 and Rs 59,999 in July this year. The Moto Days discount is a limited period offer valid from December 18 to December 24.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications

The premium smartphone in the Motorola foldable line is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip. The smartphone has a dual-display design, featuring a 3.6-inch pOLED panel of 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100nits on the cover and a 6.9-inch flexible pOLED panel of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1400nits on the main.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a dual-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 12-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with auto-focus for macro shots. On the front, the Razr 40 Ultra has a 32MP front camera. Audio is covered by stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound by Moto. The smartphone is powered by a 3,800mAH battery, supported by a 33W TurboPower charger. The smartphone supports wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40: Specifications

The vanilla model in the line-up is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It has a smaller 1.5-inch pOLED screen on the cover, but its main display is identical to the elder sibling – a 6.9-inch fullHD+ pOLED foldable of 165Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a 4,200mAH battery. It has a 64MP OIS-backed camera sensor with laser autofocus and ambient light sensor. On the front, the device has a 32MP camera on the front.