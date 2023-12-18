Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OnePlus 12 and 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Check details here

OnePlus launched its premium smartphone, the OnePlus 12, on December 5 in China. It will launch globally on January 23, together with the OnePlus 12R

Date for OnePlus 12 launch in India, OnePlus 12 India launch, OnePlus 12 Launch, OnePlus 12 specs, OnePlus 12 details, OnePlus 12 features, OnePlus 12 Launch details, OnePlus 12 launch schedule, Where to watch OnePlus 12 launch, When will OnePlus 12

Image: OnePlus 12

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has announced the global launch of the OnePlus 12 on January 23. Launched in China on December 5, the premium smartphone in the Chinese electronic maker’s number series is set to launch together with the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus regarded both the smartphones as “dual flagship” and said that both the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R have their own unique attributes that would provide users with the option to choose what is important for them. Called the “OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief”, the launch event will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) on January 23.
OnePlus 12: Specification
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Based on the Chinese model, it is safe to say the global model would retain most of the specifications. The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch LTPO Super Fluid AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. The display boasts a peak brightness level of 4500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage with support for RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization features that OnePlus debut with its custom skin based on the Android 14 operating system.
As for the cameras, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple-camera setup on the back that it said it co-created together with Hasselblad. The camera set-up includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary sensor, a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The smartphone supports HDR recording in Dolby Vision.
The Chinese model of the OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery, supported by 100W fast-wired charging (superVOOC) and 50W wireless charging (AIRVOOC).

Also Read

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

OnePlus 12 set to launch in China today: Know expected specs and more

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

OnePlus 12 unveiled in China, global launch in early 2024: Know details

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Govt issues warning for some Samsung phones, advises urgent update

'India's own AI': Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal joins the race with Krutrim

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate to get 'Pro' with design changes: Report

Centre issues high-risk warning for Samsung phone users: Details here

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Flagship smartphones Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon