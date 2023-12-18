Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Samsung to launch Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S23 FE in India soon

Launched in October this year, the current version of the Galaxy S23 FE is powered by Samsung Exynos 2200

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE powered by Exynos 2200 chipset

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in India soon. In India, the smartphone was originally launched in October this year with Exynos 2200 system-on-chip. According to a report on the Sammobile, the Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S23 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 would launch in India in the coming months.
Previously, Samsung did the same with the Galaxy S21 FE model. It launched the smartphone in 2022 with Exynos 2100 SoC and refreshed it with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in July 2023. This time, however, the company is set to trim the refresh time period by bringing the Qualcomm chip powered Galaxy S23 FE soon.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specification
Priced at Rs 59,999 onwards, the Galaxy S23 FE is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, the Galaxy S23 FE boots up Android 13 out-of-the box.
On the camera front, the Galaxy S23 sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor of an f1.8 aperture. Besides, there is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens of an f2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Galaxy S23 FE sports a 10MP camera sensor.
A 4,500mAh battery, supported by a 25W wired charging, powers the smartphone. The phone supports wireless charging 2.0 and wireless powershare.

Also Read

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review: Cost-effective gateway to premium experience

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with built-in AI capabilities

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23FE smartphone in India on Oct 4: What to expect

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

OnePlus 12 and 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Check details here

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Govt issues warning for some Samsung phones, advises urgent update

'India's own AI': Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal joins the race with Krutrim

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate to get 'Pro' with design changes: Report

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Samsung India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon