MWC recap: Xiaomi 14 series to Samsung Ring, top 5 gadgets from tech show

From health-tracking smart rings to transparent displays and bendable smartphones, the Mobile World Congress this year featured new innovations and concepts in the field of consumer technology. Here are the best 5 gadgets introduced at the MWC 2024:

Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Concept

Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook laptop with transparent display. The laptop concept featured a 17.3-inch micro LED display with 55 per cent transparency. Besides, the display boasts a 1000-nit display brightness, it has a supported pen to switch between the keyboard and drawing board.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

After announcing it earlier this year, Samsung displayed the Galaxy Ring at the MWC 2024. The fitness wearable boasting a new form factor is said to be capable of collecting and tracking health and fitness data. The company confirmed that the Ring will be offered in black, gold, and silver colours, and in 9 different sizes.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts an imaging system co-engineered with Leica. The smartphone will be available in international markets in black and white colours starting at $1499 onwards. The smartphone boasts the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 5000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Xiaomi SUV7

At the MWC 2024 show, Xiaomi showcased its new electric car, the Xiaomi SUV 7. The company said the SUV 7 will get more than 470 miles of range per charge and is integrated with HyperOS.

Motorola Wearable Display Concept

Motorola showed off a bendable smartphone at the MWC after teasing a video last year. The smartphone can be wrapped around the wrist just like a bracelet. The device uses multiple mini battery units which are connected like a chain which allows the device to bend at multiple points.

Besides, Techno unveiled the Phantom Ultimate Rollable Smartphone that has a screen that can roll with the push of a button. Another interesting gadget was the Human AI Pin, a wearable accessory that can be attached to a person's shirt and can perform certain features like translation, navigation, and more.