Google to soon enable 'Satellite SOS' on Pixels in select regions: Report

The Satellite SOS is made available on the supported Pixel smartphones with a recent update, but the feature is out of service since it has been disabled by Google

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Google is reportedly planning to enable the “Satellite SOS” feature soon on the supported Google Pixel smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the American software giant has already hinted at the arrival of the feature through a recent update to “Adaptive Connectivity Services”. According to the report, under the safety and emergency settings on the Pixel devices, there appears an option for “Satellite SOS” between Emergency SOS and Car Crash Detection. Although taping on the option does not take any action currently.
The report stated that on rooted Pixel smartphones, the Satellite SOS option is accessible and provides a preview of what the company is preparing for this feature. According to the report, using Satellite SOS, the users can call or text emergency services, share location using Google Maps, and answer questions about their emergency. It is also stated that the Satellite SOS will share users’ name and phone number from the Google Account, as well as contact details for up to three “emergency contacts”.
The Satellite SOS menu on the rooted Pixel smartphones also shows a link, which should redirect to a support page that lists service details and countries the feature will be available in. However, the page is not currently available. Additionally, there are options to test this feature under “Try a demo” and “Test real mode”, which are not in service currently.
Google has not officially announced the availability of the Satellite SOS feature. However, it is clear that the company is actively working on it. The feature is expected to roll out in the coming months, starting with the Pixel smartphone and may even get added to other Android smartphones in the near future.
Apple offers similar features on select iPhone models in select regions. However, the service is not available in India currently.

Topics : Google Google Android Google Pixel SOS Technology Satellite

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

