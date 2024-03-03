50% of companies review their BCDR strategy only once in 3 years: Report

Almost 50 per cent of Indian companies review their business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategy only once in three years, says a report by information technology (IT) analyst firm Think Teal. Nearly 40 per cent of firms do not have any detailed BCDR strategy, according to the report that interviewed IT decision-makers at enterprises employing at least 500 people and representing diverse fields.
Source: Think Teal’s Tealscope ‘2024 State of BCDR, India’ report
