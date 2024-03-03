50% of companies review their BCDR strategy only once in 3 years: Report

Source: Think Teal’s Tealscope ‘2024 State of BCDR, India’ report Source: Think Teal’s Tealscope ‘2024 State of BCDR, India’ report

Almost 50 per cent of Indian companies review their business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategy only once in three years, says a report by information technology (IT) analyst firm Think Teal. Nearly 40 per cent of firms do not have any detailed BCDR strategy, according to the report that interviewed IT decision-makers at enterprises employing at least 500 people and representing diverse fields.