close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

New technologies, including AI can help reduce road accidents: Experts

According to Kumar, AI can also help in better collection and analysis of crash data, enhancing road infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of post-crash response

driving

Netradyne is a startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for driver safety

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Use of Artificial Intelligence and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) can help reduce road accidents by optimizing traffic flow and managing congestion, road safety experts said on Thursday.
Addressing an event organised by India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), startup Netradyne's senior director Amit Kumar said e-vehicles on roads are more unsafe than conventional cars due to higher acceleration and additional weight of batteries.
Netradyne is a startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for driver safety.
"Artificial Intelligence can help monitor driver behaviour, detect signs of fatigue, distraction, or impaired driving and provide warnings or take control of the vehicle to prevent accidents," Kumar said.
According to Kumar, AI can also help in better collection and analysis of crash data, enhancing road infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of post-crash response.
Also, speaking at the event, IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said benefits of new technologies, including AI when adopted by developing countries will help in closing the digital and road safety divide.

Also Read

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

India cannot achieve target to cut 50% road accidents by 2024: Gadkari

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 goes to three scientists; details here

Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders

Apple Inc considered switching to search engine DuckDuckGo from Google

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with air purifier

Meta expands generative AI tools to boost effectiveness of advertisements

Arcadis IBI Director V S Chunduru said ITS should be used to improve the efficiency and safety of transport in many situations, including road transport, traffic management, and mobility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Robots and artificial intelligence road accident road accident deaths

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon