close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Meta expands generative AI tools to boost effectiveness of advertisements

Meta's tools use artificial intelligence to generate background images for products, come up with different variations of advertising copy or automatically resize ads to fit on Instagram or Facebook

Meta

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aisha Counts

Meta Platforms Inc. is rolling out new generative AI tools for all advertisers, expanding on an earlier test of the features that let marketers create images and text more quickly.
 
Meta’s tools use artificial intelligence to generate background images for products, come up with different variations of advertising copy or automatically resize ads to fit on Instagram or Facebook. The new features will be available to marketers in Meta’s Ads Manager, with global access completed by next year, the company said Wednesday. 
 
Meta previously allowed a small number of advertisers to test the tools in “AI Sandbox,” which was launched in May. Publicis Groupe and Media Monks were among the early advertising agencies that participated in the testing. Based on a survey by Meta, the company said 50% of advertisers expect the tools to save them five or more hours per week creating ads.
 
Meta has been steadily infusing AI into its advertising products to improve performance and make up for the loss of targeting data spurred by privacy changes from Apple Inc. In May, the company also launched Meta Lattice, which helps businesses predict the performance of ads. 
 
Meta’s efforts to boost its ad business seem to be working. The company’s digital ad revenue increased 12% in the quarter ended June 30, driving its share price to an 18-month high. The company also predicted as much as 20% sales growth in the period that ended in September, driven by spending on artificial intelligence, revenue from short-form video product Reels and improvements in ad targeting.

Also Read

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

Instagram reels can now be downloaded on your device, says IG head

Instagram's Twitter-rival Threads app launching on July 6, details inside

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

Made by Google LIVE: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 set to arrive today

E-commerce firms scale up tech efforts for upcoming festive season

Samsung may announce cloud gaming service exclusively for Galaxy devices

Made by Google event to kick off at 7:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Artificial general intelligence will come within 10 yrs: SoftBank CEO Son

Topics : Artificial intelligence Facebook Instagram advertising

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon