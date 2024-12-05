Nothing adds 'Snake' game as home screen widget on its smartphones: Details

Business Standard
Nothing said that it has collaborated with community members to co-create the Snake Game Widget, which is now exclusively available on Nothing smartphones

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

British consumer technology brand Nothing is reviving the classic Snake mobile game from early Nokia feature phones. The new Snake Game Widget is part of Nothing’s Community Widgets platform, where the company’s software team collaborates with its smartphone users to create home screen widgets and tools. 
 
The Snake Game Widget is exclusive to Nothing smartphones and can be downloaded from the Nothing Community website.
 
While this is the first co-created widget on the Community Widgets platform, Nothing stated that it plans to develop more ideas in collaboration with its users. The company has also introduced a Shared Widgets feature with the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 user interface. This feature lets users display another person’s widgets on their home screen and interact with them through reactions.
 
Nothing Snake Game Widget: Details

Although the original game was launched 26 years ago and was initially designed for phones with button controls, Nothing’s take on it brings it to smartphones with touch controls. The basics of the new widget game remain the same as the original Snake game. However, instead of using buttons, users will have to use directional touch gestures to control the movement of the snake for collecting “food” that boosts the score.
 
The speed of the snake increases as the game progresses, and players need to remain within the playing field while avoiding collisions with themselves as the snake grows longer. The snake appears as a series of white pixelated dots, while the food is a red dot. Users can also double-tap on the widget to pause the game and see their high score.
 
Nothing recommends updating smartphones to the latest available versions of Nothing OS and Nothing Launcher for a smooth experience.
 

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

