Nothing Phone 2a Plus community edition with glowing design launched

Nothing has announced that only 1,000 units are being made globally, with community members receiving priority access to purchase the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition.

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched its Phone 2a Plus Community Edition smartphone. The company describes it as the first co-created smartphone developed in collaboration with some of Nothing’s community members. The Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is a limited edition phone featuring a glow-in-the-dark finish.
 
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition: Price and availability
 
Nothing has stated that only 1,000 units will be produced globally, with community members given priority access to purchase the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition. The smartphone will be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs 29,999.
 
 
Details on how to purchase this edition will be available on the Nothing community platform, where members can register to receive a unique purchase link.
 
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition: Details
 
Nothing has revealed that its Community Edition Project invited the global community to contribute to every aspect of the product—from hardware and wallpapers to packaging and marketing campaigns. The first stage involved hardware design, where winners collaborated with Nothing’s design team to bring the concept “Phosphorescence” to life. By using green-tinted phosphorescent materials, elements of the back of the phone emit a soft glow in dark environments. This feature is analogue and does not require any power source.
 
Subsequent stages involved designing wallpapers, packaging, and marketing campaigns. The expanded collection of available wallpapers on the Community Edition model includes designs from the winning concept “Connected Collection.” The smartphone's packaging features reflective elements that glow in dark environments, complementing the hardware.
 
Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, Full HD, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 5
  • Rear camera: 50MP main (Samsung GN9) with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle (Samsung JN1)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired (no wireless charging)
  • Software: Android 14
  • UI: Nothing OS 2.6
  • Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

