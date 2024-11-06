Business Standard
WhatsApp reverse Google image search feature. Nothing OS 3.0 beta on Phone 2. Xiaomi 14 gets Android 15. Apple Intelligence in Notes app. Samsung Galaxy S25 series

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Meta is reportedly working on a feature for WhatsApp that allows users to search shared images directly on the web. As per WABetaInfo, this feature will enable users to verify the authenticity of images they receive, helping determine if images are manipulated or misrepresented. Currently, it is in the beta version for WhatsApp on Android and accessible to select users for testing.
   
British consumer tech brand Nothing has introduced the Android 15-powered Nothing OS 3.0 user interface in open beta for the Nothing Phone 2. This update includes new animations, improved lock screen customisation, an AI-powered Smart Drawer for apps, Shared Widgets, and more. The beta version is available on Phone 2 and is expected to extend to other smartphones in December.
 
   
Xiaomi has reportedly started releasing a stable version of Android 15 with HyperOS 1.1 to select smartphones outside China, as noted by GSMArena. The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones from last year are receiving the Android 15 update; however, this does not include the HyperOS 2.0 UI available in China.

Apple is preparing to release additional Apple Intelligence features next month via a significant update for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS Sequoia. This update will offer image-generation tools like the Image Playground app for text-to-image conversion and Genmoji for creating custom emojis. Additionally, the update will incorporate OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enhancing functionality in native apps such as Notes.
   
Samsung is anticipated to release its new Galaxy S-series smartphones in early 2025 to succeed the current Galaxy S24 lineup. While reports about changes in the Galaxy S25 series have been circulating, a report from 91Mobiles suggests that case images for the new models have emerged online, showing potential design adjustments for Samsung’s latest flagship.
   
Apple has introduced a feature within its news app to keep iPhone users updated on the 2024 US election results. This live widget provides real-time updates on results, candidate news, and significant developments, accessible directly from the home screen. Announced on Tuesday (November 5), this feature aims to streamline access to important election information as events happen.
   
Nvidia Corp. has become the largest company in the world by market cap, overtaking Apple Inc. This achievement highlights the prominence of artificial intelligence on Wall Street.
   
India and the US have maintained strong ties in technology and strategic cooperation, a focus expected to persist, according to Sindhu Gangadharan, the new Chairperson of IT industry association Nasscom.
   
BFSI firms across India are experiencing a significant digital transformation, with technologies like Cloud, AI, GenAI, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Blockchain leading the way. These technologies are reshaping the sector by enhancing customer experiences, optimising operations, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

