Nothing to debut sub-brand CMF on Sept 26, opens community review program

Nothing on September 14 announced that its sub-brand ‘CMF by Nothing’ will debut on September 26 at 2:30 PM local time. Alongside, the London-based consumer technology start-up announced the CMF community review program for content creators and technology enthusiasts.

For the uninitiated, Nothing announced the CMF by Nothing earlier this year. Through the sub-brand, the start-up plans to introduce an affordable range of products in a bid to make its uniquely designed products accessible to a wider group of consumers. The initial products from the sub-brand would include a smartwatch, earbuds, and accessories.

Announcing the CMF, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said, “Over the last couple of years, Nothing has shown that it can break boundaries in industrial design and we believe that we can make a good design even more democratic and impact more people".

"Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design," he added.

In India, CMF by Nothing products will be available online on e-commerce platform Flipkart and its lifestyle e-marketplace Myntra, and offline at Vijay Sales and select other retail stores.

As for the CMF community review program, it is now open for interested candidates to participate and get their hands-on the products before the official release. Nothing said the program is aimed to support budding content creators and tech enthusiasts. The selected participants in the program will get the opportunity to create content, share reviews and feedback with the larger community before the rest of the world. Besides, their work will feature on CMF’s official social media handles for wider reach.