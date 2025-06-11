Now or Nothing Sale goes live: Check deals on smartphones, earbuds, more

London-based tech brand Nothing has launched its limited-time Now or Nothing sale, bringing special deals on its range of smartphones and accessories. The promotional event is live now and will culminate on June 15. During this sale, discounts on select Nothing and CMF products will be available across major e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets.
During the sale, buyers can take advantage of exclusive price drops, exchange benefits, and bundled offers. Highlighted deals include the Phone 3a at Rs 22,999, the Phone (3a) Pro at Rs 26,999, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro at Rs 17,999.
Here’s a list of offers that the London-based consumer technology manufacturer has announced.
Now or Nothing sale: Offers
Phone 3a Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 33,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 1,000
Effective price: Rs 32,999
Phone 3a Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 31,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 1,000
Effective price: Rs 30,999
Phone 3a Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 29,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 3,000
Effective price: Rs 26,999
Phone 3a (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 24,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 2,000
Effective price: Rs 22,999
Phone 3a (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 26,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 2,000
Effective price: Rs 24,999
CMF Phone 2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 18,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 1,000
Effective price: Rs 17,999
CMF Buds
Launch price: Rs 2,299
Discount: Up to Rs 300
Effective price: Rs 1,999
CMF Neckband Pro
Discount: Rs 200
Effective price: Rs 1,899
CMF Buds Pro
Launch price: Rs 2,999
Discount: Rs 500
Effective price: Rs 2,499
CMF Buds Pro 2
Launch price: Rs 4,299
Discount: Rs 800
Effective price: Rs 3,499
Nothing Ear A
Launch price: Rs 5,999
Discount: Rs 500
Effective price: Rs 5,499
Nothing Ear
Launch price: Rs 11,999
Discount: Rs 3,500
Effective price: Rs 8,499
CMF Watch Pro 2
Launch price: Rs 4,999
Discount: Rs 800
Effective price: Rs 4,199
CMF Watch Pro
Launch price: Rs 4,499
Discount: Rs 1,500
Effective price: Rs 2,999
Additionally, Nothing is also offering discounts of up to Rs 1,500 on select power adapters and charging cables.