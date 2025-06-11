Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 11 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for June 11, giving players a chance to unlock special in-game bonuses at no cost. These codes can be used to claim exclusive items like premium costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited collectibles designed to elevate gameplay.
Since each code comes with limited usage and expiry restrictions, it’s best to redeem them quickly before they become invalid.
Below, you’ll find the list of active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 11 are:
- FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
- FFRPXQ3KMGT9
- FFNFSXTPQML2
- RDNAFV7KXTQ4
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFCBRX7QTSL4
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- FPSTX9MKNLY5
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFEV4SQPFKX9
- FFPURTXQFKX3
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the corresponding rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the updated balance is reflected right away.
These codes can unlock a variety of exclusive content, including Rebel Academy skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements to personalise your gameplay.
Keep in mind that each code has a daily redemption limit of 500 uses and remains valid for just 12 hours. To ensure you don’t miss out, it’s best to redeem them promptly.