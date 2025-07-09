Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI CEO Altman looks to Zuckerberg reunion amid employee poaching spat

OpenAI CEO Altman looks to Zuckerberg reunion amid employee poaching spat

OpenAI's Altman hasn't yet spoken to Zuckerberg since the Meta's chief executive officer poached some of OpenAI's top engineers, but he's anticipating a meeting this week

Altman has said Meta offered individuals as much as $100 million to jump ship. I Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

By Kelcee Griffis and Ed Ludlow
  OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman hasn’t yet spoken to Mark Zuckerberg since the Meta Platforms Inc chief executive officer poached some of OpenAI’s top engineers, but he’s anticipating a meeting at the Sun Valley conference this week and “looking forward to it.” 
Altman has said Meta offered individuals as much as $100 million to jump ship. OpenAI’s strategy for retaining top performers is “having a great mission, really talented people and trying to build a great research lab and a great company, too,” Altman said after arriving at the Allen & Co. event in Idaho on Tuesday. 
 
 
Altman, one of the leaders in the emerging field of artificial intelligence, said he no longer feels connected to the Democratic Party, which he belonged to for “a long time.” 
 
“Now, I don’t generally feel represented by the sort of mainstream Democrats anymore,” Altman said, adding that his relationship with the Trump Administration is “really good,” and that they “really care about AI infrastructure and building that out and seeing the US succeed here and it’s been constructive.”
 
His ideal political party would include “offering great services” and “figuring out ways to make capitalism super-inclusive,” he said.
 

Topics : OpenAI Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

