Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 9 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 9 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 9. Follow this detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for July 9, allowing players to unlock exclusive in-game items such as character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited boosts.
 
As these codes are available for a limited time and can only be used a set number of times, players should redeem them quickly to avoid missing out.
 
Here’s a list of the active codes, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 9 are:
 
  • FFVGCX2FGTR5 
  • FFYNC8V2FTNK 
  • XF4SWLCH6KY3 
  • FFDMNRW9KG4 
  • FFNGY8PP2NWV 
  • FFKSY8PQNWHJ 
  • FFNFSXTQVQZ8 
  • FVTCQL2MFNSM 
  • FFM4X3HQWCVL 
  • FFMTYKPFTZ9 
  • FFPURTPFDZ8 
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ8 
  • NPTF3FWSPXNJ 
  • RDNAFW2KX2CQ 
  • FF6WNRQSFTHZ 
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ8 
  • FFMTYQPXFGX7 
  • FFRSX5CYHXZ9 
  • FFDMNQX9KGX3 
  • FFSGT9KNQXT7 
  • XF4S9KCW7KY3 
  • FFPURTXQFKX4 
  • FFYNCXG2FNT5 
  • QWER90ASDFGH

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the account.
 
These codes can unlock rewards like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions per day and stays active for just 12 hours, so it's best to claim them as soon as possible.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

