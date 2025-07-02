Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / OpenAI offers custom AI consulting services to clients at $10 million+

OpenAI offers custom AI consulting services to clients at $10 million+

Pentagon, Grab among early clients as OpenAI expands to offer tailored versions of its flagship GPT-4o model to clients

OpenAI has begun offering highly customised artificial intelligence (AI) services starting at $10 million, according to a report by The Information. With early clients reportedly including the US Department of Defense and Southeast Asian app Grab, this move positions the tech firm in direct competition with consulting giants like Palantir and Accenture.
 
The Sam Altman-led company is reportedly rolling out tailored versions of its flagship GPT-4o model for enterprise and government clients, with forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) embedded directly in organisations to adapt the technology to specific use cases. These engineers work alongside clients to integrate GPT-4o into proprietary systems and develop bespoke applications, including advanced chatbots and workflow automation tools.
 
 
Moving from foundational model development to enterprise-grade AI consulting, this initiative represents a significant expansion of OpenAI’s business strategy. Pricing for these engagements begins at $10 million and can climb into the hundreds of millions for multi-year and complex projects.
 
The programme is being partially led by OpenAI researcher Aleksander Mądry, who is focused on refining large language models (LLMs) to meet individual client goals. Insiders, as cited by The Information, suggest OpenAI is aiming to deliver such high value that contracts exceeding $1 billion could eventually become the norm.
 
As part of its expansion, OpenAI has hired at least a dozen FDEs this year, many with backgrounds at Palantir, a firm known for supplying AI capabilities to defence and intelligence agencies.
 

AI talent crunch, poaching by Meta

This expansion news also comes as the tech firm has seen major AI talent loss. Recent reports have stated that competitor Meta has poached at least eight people from OpenAI, with many others also having been approached. 
 
Meta is currently investing in building its 'Superintelligence' lab that will focus on building and recruiting top AI talent in the industry by offering lucrative packages. OpenAI has responded by reassuring its teams that they will be rewarded, as well as claiming that they have retained their "best" people.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

