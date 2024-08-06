Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OpenAI co-founder quits, to join rival Anthropic; CEO Sam Altman responds

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman joined OpenAI in December 2015, just before completing his PhD in electrical engineering and computer sciences at UC Berkeley

OpenAI

OpenAI said that in all of the operations it identified, AI-generated material was used alongside more traditional formats. Photographer: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

John Schulman, a co-founder of OpenAI, announced his exit from the company on Tuesday (August 6). He is set to join OpenAI's rival Anthropic.

In a post on social media platform X, Schulman said that he is making this move "to deepen his focus on AI alignment and return to hands-on technical work in a new chapter of his career".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also commented on the post, showing his gratitude. He said, "Thank you for everything you've done for OpenAI!"

Additionally, OpenAI's president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, shared in a post on X that he will be taking a sabbatical until the end of the year. "I’m taking a sabbatical through the end of the year. First time to relax since co-founding OpenAI nine years ago. The mission is far from complete; we still have a safe AGI to build," he said in a post.
 

More From This Section

Apple may use plastic body, instead of aluminium, in Watch SE 2024: Report

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, more

Made by Google event on August 13: What to expect from Pixel 9 series

Made by Google event on August 13: What to expect besides Pixel 9 series

After phones, Google to enable Gemini assistant on wireless earbuds: Report

Who is John Schulman?
Schulman joined OpenAI in December 2015, just before completing his PhD in electrical engineering and computer sciences at UC Berkeley. During his stint at OpenAI, Schulman led the reinforcement learning team that developed ChatGPT, a chatbot based on the company’s generative pre-trained (GPT) language models.

With Schulman’s departure, only three of OpenAI’s 11 original founders remain -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Brockman, and Wojciech Zaremba, lead of language and code generation.

OpenAI: High attrition rate
Another co-founder and chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, left the company in May. Additionally, Andrej Karpathy, also a founding member, departed in February to start an AI-integrated education platform in July.

Peter Deng, a product manager who joined OpenAI last year after leading products at Meta, Uber, and Airtable, also exited some time ago. The most talked-about exit was of Elon Musk, also a co-founder of OpenAI, who has filed a lawsuit against the company and CEO Sam Altman. Musk has alleged that the firm prioritises profits and commercial interests over the public good.

Also Read

Musk sues OpenAI, says ChatGPT-makers prioritise profits over humanity

Tech wrap Aug 5: ASUS ROG Ally X, iPhone 16 series, OpenAI ChatGPT and more

OpenAI mulls watermarking ChatGPT generated text, but treads with caution

Tech wrap Jul 31: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, ChatGPT advanced voice mode, more

OpenAI rolls out advanced voice mode in ChatGPT for Plus users: What is it

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT AI technology UC Berkeley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon