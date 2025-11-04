Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI launches IndQA to benchmark AI on Indian languages, culture

OpenAI launches IndQA to benchmark AI on Indian languages, culture

OpenAI's IndQA evaluates AI reasoning across 12 Indian languages and 10 cultural domains, marking its first benchmark tailored to India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

This is likely the first time Indian languages are being benchmarked by a global large language model (LLM) platform.

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

OpenAI has launched IndQA, a new benchmark designed to evaluate how well AI models understand and reason about questions pertinent to various Indian languages across a wide range of cultural domains, to deepen its focus in the country that has its second-highest user base after the US. This is likely the first time Indian languages are being benchmarked by a global large language model (LLM) platform.
 
What is IndQA and what does it aim to achieve?
 
IndQA evaluates knowledge and reasoning about Indian culture and everyday life in 12 Indian languages and 10 cultural domains by partnering with 261 domain
