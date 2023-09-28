close
Sensex (-0.72%)
65639.90 -478.79
Nifty (-0.63%)
19591.40 -125.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
5854.70 -6.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.57%)
40407.30 -233.50
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44405.50 -182.80
Heatmap

OpenAI in talks with former Apple product designer for AI device: Report

Earlier this week OpenAI announced that to its generative AI-based chatbot ChatGPT can now listen, speak, and process images

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI

Representative Image: Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple’s former Chief Product Design Officer, Jony Ive, is reportedly in discussion with OpenAI to develop AI-powered hardware. OpenAI is the creator of the popular generative AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, while Jony Ive has worked with Apple as Chief Design officer playing a role in the development of iPod, iPhone and more.

A report by Financial Times states that CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman, and Jony Ive, who currently owns a design company called LoveFrom, have met in a studio in San Francisco, US recently to create a plan for an AI-powered hardware device.

The Financial Times reported that both the companies aim at creating a more natural and intuitive user experience for interacting with AI. The process of identifying a design for the device remains at an early stage – according to the report.

No official announcement regarding a device in development has been released so far by either of the companies.

According to a report by The Information, this initiative has attracted high-profile investors like the SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. The report adds that it remains unclear if he will invest in this venture.

Earlier this week OpenAI announced upgrades to its AI based chatbot ChatGPT. These include capability to listen and talk to respond to user prompts, follow voice commands, and more. These new features will be only available to plus and enterprise users in coming weeks.

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Threads to allow account deletion without wiping out linked Instagram ID

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

HP partners with Google to make Chromebooks in India from next month

Dixon to make smartphones, other related products for Xiaomi at Noida plant

Apple leverages idea of switching to Bing to pry more money out of Google

Topics : Artificial intelligence artificial intelligence and robotics Chatbots Apple SoftBank

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon