OpenAI in talks with former Apple product designer for AI device: Report

Apple’s former Chief Product Design Officer, Jony Ive, is reportedly in discussion with OpenAI to develop AI-powered hardware. OpenAI is the creator of the popular generative AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, while Jony Ive has worked with Apple as Chief Design officer playing a role in the development of iPod, iPhone and more.

A report by Financial Times states that CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman, and Jony Ive, who currently owns a design company called LoveFrom, have met in a studio in San Francisco, US recently to create a plan for an AI-powered hardware device.

The Financial Times reported that both the companies aim at creating a more natural and intuitive user experience for interacting with AI. The process of identifying a design for the device remains at an early stage – according to the report.

No official announcement regarding a device in development has been released so far by either of the companies.

According to a report by The Information, this initiative has attracted high-profile investors like the SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. The report adds that it remains unclear if he will invest in this venture.

Earlier this week OpenAI announced upgrades to its AI based chatbot ChatGPT. These include capability to listen and talk to respond to user prompts, follow voice commands, and more. These new features will be only available to plus and enterprise users in coming weeks.