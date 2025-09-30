Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9: Price, specs, more

Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9: Price, specs, more

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to go on sale in India from October 9, with offers including cashback and no-interest Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) plans

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available for purchase in India starting early next month. According to a Google blog, the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone from Google will go on sale starting October 9. For the uninitiated, Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched alongside Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in August.
 
As with other models, Google has announced cashback and no-interest Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) plans for Pixel 10 Pro Fold as well. Here’s the price and offer details of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India and offers

  • 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,72,999
  • Colour: Moonstone
Cashback of Rs 10,000 is being offered on EMI purchases with select HDFC Bank credit cards.
 
 
No-interest EMI plans for up to 24 months are also available for consumers.
 
Additionally, pre-orders for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might begin soon.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Details

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 6.4-inch Actua cover display with a resolution of 1080x2364 pixels, a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and peak brightness of 3000 nits. On the inside, it has an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display offering 2076x2152 resolution, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and the same 3000-nit brightness. The device runs on Google’s Tensor G5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
 
For imaging, the rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide lens with Macro focus, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom. Both the cover and inner displays carry a 10-megapixel front camera. Powering the device is a 5015mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 15W Pixelsnap wireless charging compatible with Qi2. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold ships with Android 16 and comes with seven years of software support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v6 and Wi-Fi 7, while durability is rated at IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications

  • Cover display: 6.4-inch Actua display, 1080x2364 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Inner display: 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness
  • Processor: Tensor G5
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP primary (OIS) + 10.5MP ultra-wide with Macro + 10.8MP 5X telephoto,
  • Front camera: 10MP on both display
  • Battery: 5015mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
  • OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
  • Protection: IP68

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

