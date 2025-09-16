Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After 6a, trouble hits Google Pixel 7 series: Swollen batteries reported

After 6a, trouble hits Google Pixel 7 series: Swollen batteries reported

Following the Google Pixel 6a overheating issues, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users are now reporting battery swelling and related safety concerns

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

After the Pixel 6a’s overheating troubles, Google’s Pixel 7 lineup is now in the spotlight for battery-related concerns. According to a report by Android Authority, owners of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have taken to Google’s official support forums to highlight cases of battery swelling, with some even reporting panels separating from the phone.
 
One Pixel 7 Pro user wrote, “I purchased my phone about two years ago. Recently, I noticed the side panel of the device starting to separate. On closer look, the battery appears to be swelling, posing a significant safety risk, including the potential for explosion or fire.” Other users reported similar issues, with posts mentioning batteries bulging out, screens popping open, and phones shutting down abruptly even at full charge.
 
Some customers have shared that repair shops informed them a screen replacement was also needed due to the damage caused by battery expansion. While a few users said Google’s support staff were receptive, offering free repairs or refurbished device replacements, others reported inconsistent responses. In some cases, Google asked for extensive photos of the device, offered only partial reimbursements, or clarified that out-of-warranty components like screens or back panels wouldn’t be covered.

Previous battery and charging issues with Google Pixel phones

This is not the first time Google’s smartphones have faced such problems. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a one-time free battery replacement program for Pixel 7a devices suffering swelling issues in select regions.
 
The problems extend further back as well. Pixel 6a users were recently hit by a mandatory Android 16 update that introduced a “battery management feature” for devices that had completed at least 400 charge cycles, aimed at reducing overheating risks. This came after at least five reported cases of the device catching fire due to battery malfunctions. 
  More recently, even Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 10 series phones, ran into early issues with wireless charging. Some buyers found their phones stopped charging midway or slowed to a crawl with older Qi or MagSafe-compatible chargers, despite supporting the newer Qi2 standard.

What to do if your Pixel 7 series phone is having battery issues?

As of now, Google has not issued an official statement regarding the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery swelling complaints. But with growing reports on its own support forums, the company may be pressured to extend a broader replacement or compensation program similar to past instances. In the meantime, users experiencing swelling batteries are advised to stop using their devices immediately and reach out to Google support for official guidance.
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

