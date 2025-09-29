Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M5 MacBook, Studio Display could be next from Apple in 2025: What to expect

M5 MacBook, Studio Display could be next from Apple in 2025: What to expect

Beyond M5-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro and second-generation Vision Pro headset and new Studio Display models by the end of 2025

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Apple is reportedly approaching mass production for several new Mac products, including MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models powered by the anticipated M5 chip. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these laptops, along with updated Display models, are expected to launch sometime between the end of this year and the first quarter of 2026.
 
In addition to new MacBooks and Studio Displays, Apple is also planning to release a new iPad Pro and a second-generation Vision Pro mixed reality headset, likely before the end of the year.

New Macs and Studio Display: What to expect

According to Gurman, Apple is gearing up for mass production of next-generation MacBook Pros (codenamed J714 and J716), MacBook Airs (J813 and J815), and two new Studio Display models (J427 and J527).
 
 
The MacBook Pro is expected to come in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max variants, while the MacBook Air will likely be powered by the standard M5 chip. Apart from the updated chipset, major design upgrades such as OLED panels are likely reserved for future M6-powered MacBook models.
 
Apple is also anticipated to update the Mac Pro with the M3 Ultra processor, as seen in the 2025 Mac Studio, or potentially a new M4 Ultra chip.

There are also reports of a new entry-level MacBook in development. This budget-friendly model is said to use an iPhone-class A-series chip rather than an M-series processor. Rumoured specifications include a 12.9-inch display and the A18 Pro chip, with a potential launch window between late 2025 and early 2026.
 
For Displays, Apple is expected to introduce two new Studio Display models with Mini-LED panels measuring 27 inches and 32 inches. The larger model could also feature an upgraded 6K resolution.

New iPad Pro: What to expect

According to Gurman, a next-generation iPad Pro could arrive in the coming months. This model is expected to include the M5 chip and Apple’s C1X modem, previously seen in the iPhone Air. While a major design overhaul is not anticipated, the iPad Pro M5 may offer dual front-facing cameras, optimised for both portrait and landscape modes.

Vision Pro 2 headset: What to expect

The second-generation Apple Vision Pro is expected to be powered by the M4 chip, the same processor used in the current iPad Pro. This upgrade will deliver better AI capabilities, enhancing performance for complex visuals and applications compared to the original Vision Pro’s three-year-old M2 processor.
 
Alongside the chip upgrade, the new Vision Pro headset could feature a redesigned strap, improving comfort for extended use.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

