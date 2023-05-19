Delhi Metro’s stations have been sites for companies to advertise themselves for a while now. At a time when the quick response (QR) code has become mainstream, it has also made its way to the Metro stations. For instance, JK Tyre, which has co-branding rights over the busy ITO station, has inscribed QR codes on its walls that a smartphone user can scan to visit the tyre maker’s website.
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the nearly 30-year-old barcode a familiar sight, necessitated by an urgent need for digital contactless technologies. And companies are now increasingly resorting to the QR code as a marketing tool.
The question though is: How effective is QR code for marketing? Also, are we seeing an overload or underutilisation of the smudgy patterns on a square?
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or