Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with built-in AI capabilities

For AI capabilities, Qualcomm says the new processor's Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) provides 60 per cent more performance per watt compared to the previous generation chipset

Image: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
American chip manufacturer Qualcomm has announced its Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip lineup on November 17. The new chip series plans on bringing similar built-in generative- AI capabilities from its more powerful counterpart- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, to mid-range smartphones.

"Intelligently designed to balance performance and power efficiency, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers a selection of premium experiences that are brand new to the Snapdragon 7-series," said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies.
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with 4nm architecture gets a single prime core, three performance cores and four efficiency cores. For AI capabilities, Qualcomm says the new processor's Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) provides 60 per cent more performance per watt compared to the previous generation chipset.

Qualcomm has also said that the new chipset offers up to 2.63GHz peak CPU speeds and over 50 per cent faster GPU (Graphic Processing Unit) performance.

For Imaging, the Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP (Image signal processor) adds support for 4K HDR videos and new AI-based features, including AI Remosaic and AI Denoiser. The company has also added spatial audio support with head tracking for the third generation of the Snapdragon 7-series.

"By working closely with our OEM partners, we're able to help make the next generation of in-demand features, such as enhanced AI and extraordinary camera capabilities, more widely accessible to consumers," Patrick added.

Qualcomm has confirmed that Chinese smartphone manufacturers- HONOR and Vivo will be the first to offer the new snapdragon 7-series platform on their devices, with the first commercial devices expected to be announced this month.

Topics : Vivo Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm artifical intelligence Technology Honor

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

