WhatsApp Security Upgrade: Privacy checkup feature for safer chats

WhatsApp has upgraded security for safer chats with a new privacy checkup feature. The new security feature is available on both Android and iOS. Here's all you need to know about the latest update

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
One of the most popular messaging applications, WhatsApp, brings a privacy checkup feature on Android and iOS devices to enhance the security of the social media platform. 

While announcing the new Privacy Checkup feature, Meta said, “This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen the security of your messages, calls, and personal information."
How to use Privacy Checkup on your phone?

When you open your WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS device. 

Just click on the three dots at the right corner and then click on the setting option. Inside the setting option, there is a privacy tab, click on it, and you will get the Privacy Checkup feature on the top of it. Thereafter, you can adjust your privacy settings through Privacy Checkup features.

Here are the settings you can adjust for safer chats

Who can contact you?

There are plenty of unknown people who contact you through unwanted calls and messages. Users can control who can contact you and you can prevent unwanted calls and messages. You can also restrict people who can add you to groups, silence unknown callers and manage your blocked contact list.

Control personal information

You can also choose the people you want to share your personal details with, which include your online status, profile picture and other activity. You can select who can see your profile picture, last seen or online status, and you can even manage read receipts.

Privacy to your chats

You can start chatting with your friends with a disappearing message timer. You can set the disappearing messages timer to 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. You can also activate end-to-end encrypted backups with a password.

Fingerprint protection

You can protect your WhatsApp account and messages with the help of adding an extra layer of security with a fingerprint lock and two-step verification control.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

