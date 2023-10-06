close
Quick Heal v24 consumer-focused cyber security solution launched: Details

Quick Heal v24 is powered by GoDeep.AI technology, which the company described as a self-aware malware-hunting innovation that enhances protection against emerging threats

Quick Heal v24 dashboard

Quick Heal v24 dashboard

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Home-grown cyber security solutions provider Quick Heal on October 5 launched the Version 24 (v24), a consumer-focused software suite with cloud-based security platform, metaProtect, and features like Security and Privacy Scores, and YouTube content management tools with parental controls built-in.
The v24 is powered by GoDeep.AI technology, which the company described as a self-aware malware-hunting innovation that enhances protection against emerging threats, without compromising system performance.
“Version 24 prioritises user-experience, boasting a simplified UI accessible to users of all ages and technical backgrounds. It introduces two groundbreaking metrics, Security Score and Privacy Score, providing personalised assessments of device security and user’s privacy status, alongside actionable recommendations for improvement,” said the company in a press note.

Quick Heal v24: Features

metaProtect: It is a cloud-based platform for advanced remote security and privacy management. With it, users can safeguard their entire family's devices from anywhere at a single click. It includes features such as license subscription management, smart parenting, anti-theft measures and more. This cloud-based platform will be available as an App soon.
YouTube Content Control: It enables content filtering based on multiple parameters, including channels, viewing history, keywords, and more. With parental controls built-in, this feature is said to provide a safe and enriching platform experience to children.
“Powered by artificial intelligence, GoDeep.AI at its core, v24 empowers users for the first time ever with metaProtect, a security & privacy synchronizing platform for managing multiple devices with a single click on-the-go. Furthermore, our YouTube Supervision feature enables content filtering based on various parameters ensuring that children can freely use the platform while assuring parents that they would not be exposed to undesirable content. In addition, our security & privacy score functionality offers personalised assessments and actionable recommendations. With this, Quick Heal continues to establish new standards in digital protection, ensuring users across India and the world remain digitally safe," said Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal.

Topics : Quick Heal Technologies cyber security antivirus Technology

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

