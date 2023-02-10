OPPO announces offers on Reno8 T 5G phone, Enco Air3 earbuds: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker has announced offers on its recently launched Reno8 T 5G smartphone and Enco Air3 wireless . The Reno8 T 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 and Enco Air3 wireless at Rs 2,999, both available on the online store and Flipkart and offline at select retail outlets.

On the purchase of the Reno8 T 5G smartphone, is offering an instant cashback of 10 per cent and no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to 6 months on payments via Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and SBI Bank. On online purchase, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 on the Reno8 T 5G. Besides, on buying Reno8 T 5G, the company is also offering a discount of Rs 500 on Enco Air3 till February 16.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G: Specification

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G sports a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen of a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole camera in the centre and has a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent. According to OPPO, the Reno8 T 5G has a fullHD+ resolution screen of 10-bit colour depth, which is 64 per cent more than regular 8-bit screens.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP camera sensor. Camera features include selfie HDR, bokeh flare portrait, and dual-view video. The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM (expandable by 8GB) and 128GB internal storage configuration, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

It is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery, supported by 67W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based ColorOS 13 interface. Other features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. It comes in sunrise gold and midnight black colours.

OPPO Enco Air3: Specification

The OPPO Enco Air3 is a pair of half in-ear wireless featuring a case with transparent lid. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. The earbuds feature 13.4mm audio drivers and boast up to 25 hours of battery life with a charging case. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

It is powered by the Cadence HiFi5 digital signal processor, which is said to enhance speech recognition for voice-based interactions. The earbuds are equipped with OPPO Alive Audio for enhanced audio output. The Enco Air3 also supports a low latency rate of 47ms in dedicated game mode. Other features include SBC and AAC codecs, Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless connectivity and pairing with up to two devices at the same time.