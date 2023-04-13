Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

The ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired with Asus GameCool 7 cooling system for thermals. The smartphones sport identical 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, 23ms touch latency, and peak brightness of up to 1500 nits.

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus on Thursday launched the ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones – ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The vanilla edition in the series is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage at Rs 74,999. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate edition is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage at Rs 99,999. Both the variants are available for registration at select online and offline platforms, including Vijay Sales, with availability slated in May.