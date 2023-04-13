close

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Both the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are available for registration at select online and offline platforms, including Vijay Sales, with availability slated in May

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asus ROG Phone 7 series

Asus ROG Phone 7 series

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus on Thursday launched the ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones – ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.  The vanilla edition in the series is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage at Rs 74,999. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate edition is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage at Rs 99,999. Both the variants are available for registration at select online and offline platforms, including Vijay Sales, with availability slated in May.
The ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired with Asus GameCool 7 cooling system for thermals. The smartphones sport identical 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, 23ms touch latency, and peak brightness of up to 1500 nits.

Imaging is covered by a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor (Sony IMX766) on the back with industry-leading features such as electric image stabilisation, 8K resolution video recording, and HDR10 video. The phone has a 32MP front camera with support for 4K resolution videos, EIS, and photos.
The vanilla model in the series comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, whereas the Ultimate model is offered with 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. Irrespective of the model, the RAM is LPDDR5x and the storage is UFS 4.0.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series supports the Armoury Crate game control-center, AirTrigger Ultrasonic buttons, and 10 motion control gestures for game control.
The smartphones in the series boast 7-magnet symmetrical stereo loudspeakers powered by Dirac Audio, 6000mAh split battery design with battery life-extending modes such as scheduled charging and steady charging, and more.

Topics : Asus | ASUS ROG | gaming phone

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

